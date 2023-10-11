On the social network Nazif Yilmaz issued a threat against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yilmaz wrote: “One day they will shoot you too, you will die,” in response to a video posted by Netanyahu, which showed Israel Defense Forces attacks on Gaza.

One day they will shoot you too. You will die”: the Deputy Minister of Education of Turkey addressed the Prime Minister of Israel. This is how Nazif Yilmaz reacted to footage of Israeli air force strikes on Gaza, which Netanyahu published. pic.twitter.com/InJTgMm6Ig —Everything you need to know (@Everything65687) October 11, 2023

For his part, the president of Turkey, the conservative Islamist Recep Tayyip

Erdogan this Wednesday described as “disproportionate” the attacks against Gaza with which Israel is reacting to the major terrorist assault by the Palestinian fundamentalist group Hamas, which caused more than a thousand deaths, mostly civilians.

“Its disproportionate attacks on Gaza, which lack any moral basis, may take Israel to a position it never expected and does not want in the eyes of world public opinion,” the president said at a meeting of his Party’s parliamentary group. Justice and Development (AKP).

After condemning the killings of civilians in general, Erdogan criticized both the Israeli bombings and the isolation of the Gaza Strip.

“We do not consider any action against civilians, any attack on civilian settlements correct. We believe that war has a morality and that the parties must respect this morality. Unfortunately, this principle is seriously violated in the conflicts in Israel and Gaza,” he said.

“Bombing civilian settlements, deliberately killing civilians, blocking vehicles carrying humanitarian aid to the region and trying to present all this as an feat can only be a reflection of an organization, not a state,” Erdogan said.

“Israel must remember that if it behaves like an organization and not like a State, it will end up being treated like an organization,” concluded the Turkish president, whose country has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1949.

