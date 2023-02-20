Security forces continue to search for survivors in Hatay, Turkey. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

At least three people were killed and another 213 injured in two new earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale, which hit Hatay province, Turkey, on Monday. The town is one of eleven provinces that were devastated two weeks ago by two earthquakes that killed at least 41,000 people and injured more than 105,000.

The announcement was made by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who warned of the possibility of more people being trapped in the ruins of buildings that collapsed today. “We will try to collect more information about collapsed buildings,” said the minister, who also reported that there were at least 20 aftershocks after today’s earthquakes. The minister indicated that searches are being carried out for people trapped in three buildings that collapsed.

The main tremor struck at around 8:04 pm local time (2:04 pm GMT) in Defne district, south of the city of Antioquia, in Hatay province, according to the Turkish emergency service Afad, and the other three minutes later. The initial tsunami alert, due to the proximity of the epicenter to the Mediterranean coast, was canceled shortly afterwards by the authorities.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said eight people had been hospitalized with injuries and warned people not to enter buildings.

Refik Eryilmaz, mayor of Samandag, the nearby coastal town where today’s second earthquake struck, told “NTV” that several buildings had collapsed and it was not known if there were people inside. He also stated that it is possible that some residents have taken refuge from the intense cold in the remains of buildings damaged by the earthquakes of the last 6th, and desperately asked for the sending of tents for the campaign to house the population.

Both Antioquia and Samandag were left in the dark, making it difficult to determine whether people are trapped in the buildings that collapsed today. “There are collapsed buildings. People are horrified. I see collapsed buildings, but I don’t think there were people inside,” Hatay College of Architects president Mustafa Ozçelik told “HalkTV” broadcaster.

Suzan Sahin, a deputy for Hatay from the social democratic CHP party, told “HalkTV” that nine buildings had collapsed and that there were certainly casualties, although she could not specify how many. Already Lutfu Savas, mayor of Antioquia, whose urban center is ten kilometers from the epicenter, said that several buildings collapsed with people inside.

Since the earthquake on the 6th, none of the buildings in Antioquia have been habitable, but there are teams working to remove debris that may have been trapped by a collapse.