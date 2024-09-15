Professor Unal: Permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia will lead to escalation

The West’s plans to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to penetrate deep into Russia, if approved, will inevitably lead to escalation. This was stated by Turkish professor Hasan Unal on the TV channel Habertürk TV.

“This will lead to another escalation of hostilities. This time we hear people saying, let’s give Ukraine long-range missiles, let it strike at Russian territory,” Unal commented.

Earlier, the head of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, called permission for Kyiv to strike deep into Russia justified from a military point of view. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean direct involvement of NATO in the conflict. He emphasized that a possible decision by the West would change “the entire nature of the conflict.”