The Turkish football federation has also taken action in the humanitarian mobilization to bring relief to the areas dramatically affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The coach of the Turkish national team, the German Stefan Kuntz, pleaded for help, who launched an appeal on the federation’s social channels to get help: “Many friends have asked me: how can we help? We too from the Turkish Football Federation are we moved by starting a fundraising campaign in which our national team players, me and my family are participating”.

“Dear friends, fans and followers, surely you have heard of the earthquakes that occurred in Turkey. Thousands of people have already lost their mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, uncle, aunt, children or siblings and many more are buried under the rubble of houses destroyed. More than 10 cities have been affected, more than 13 million people live in this area”, says Kuntz, who in giving the details of the fundraiser explains: “We make sure that the money is transferred to the account of the AFAD, the Turkish body that deals with environmental disasters, and therefore it is guaranteed that 100% of the money will go towards the areas that need help. Please, share this video as much as possible, so that as many people as possible can help. It doesn’t matter if you are German or Turkish or from the rest of the world. Thank you”.