Turkey | China’s Byd plans to build an electric car factory in Turkey

Turkey|By building a factory in Turkey, Byd could likely avoid punitive tariffs imposed by the EU on Chinese electric cars.

Chinese electric car manufacturer Byd plans to build a factory in Turkey, which has a customs agreement with the EU.

It would be a production plant for electric cars and plug-in hybrids with an annual production capacity of 150,000 cars, Reuters and AFP news agencies reported on Monday.

According to the company, the value of the factory investment would be one billion dollars, or approximately EUR 920 million.

Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2026. Turkish Minister of Industry Mehmet Fatih Kacıraccording to the factory would employ up to 5,000 people.

Last on Friday EU adopted temporary punitive duties on electric cars made in China. The tariffs are based on subsidies received by Chinese car manufacturers, which the EU considers unfair. The EU has yet to decide whether to make the punitive tariffs permanent.

Punitive tariffs have not been to China’s liking, and the country has announced that it will take steps to protect its interests, Reuters reports.

Turkey and the EU have a customs union, which covers most industrial products. By building a factory in Turkey, Byd could probably avoid additional EU tariffs, he says BBC.

China’s backed Securities Times reported on Monday that Byd plans to invest 6.5 billion yuan (830 million euros) in the production of core parts for electric cars in China, Reuters reports.

Byd has already announced its intention to build a factory in Hungary, the news agency AFP reports. In July, the company opened a factory in Thailand.