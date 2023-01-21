ISTANBUL/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that a planned visit by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara next week had been canceled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.

The demonstrations scheduled for this Saturday in Stockholm are targeting Turkey and also Sweden’s candidacy for NATO, which should add fuel to tensions with Ankara, whose approval is necessary for the Nordic country to join the military alliance.

Organizers said around 500-600 people were expected to gather to protest Sweden’s NATO bid and show support for the Kurds at a demonstration that received authorization from Stockholm police.

Separately, a far-right anti-immigrant politician, Rasmus Paludan, planned to burn a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, near the Turkish Embassy. A group of pro-Turkey protesters were also allowed to gather outside the embassy.

“At this point, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s visit to Turkey on January 27th became meaningless. Therefore, we canceled the visit,” said Akar.

Swedish Defense Minister Jonson planned to travel to Ankara next week at the invitation of the Turkish government, amid hopes of convincing Turkey to ratify its bid to join NATO.