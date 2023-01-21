“Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson’s visit to Turkey on January 27 lost its significance, so we canceled the visit,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Johnson had planned to travel this weekend to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, as the Scandinavian country hopes to urge Turkey to ratify its attempt to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Akar said that he discussed the lack of measures to counter the anti-Turkish protests in Sweden with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and conveyed his reaction to his Swedish counterpart on the sidelines of the defense contact group meeting on Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable that no action or response was taken in the face of these protests. Necessary measures should have been taken,” he added, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Yesterday, Friday, Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador because of the country’s authorities’ statement to protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, including the burning of the Qur’an, which is scheduled to be organized today, Saturday.