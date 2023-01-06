Anatolia (agencies)

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on Greece to abandon its hardline and provocative stances, and called for speaking and dialogue directly.

He added, “We have done everything that needs to be done for the safety, well-being and protection of our citizens, and we will continue to do so in the future as well.”

He stressed that Turkey extends the hand of friendship sincerely to Greece, do not hesitate to hold this hand of friendship, indicating that Greece will not get anything through its hard stances and provocations.

And the Turkish Minister of Defense continued: “Come (the Greeks) to talk and dialogue directly. We trust ourselves because we are right, but unfortunately we see a problem on the other side (Greece) in this regard. Do not be enthusiastic about taking an adventure by sheltering others. You did this in The past and the results are known.

In the past few months, the dispute escalated again between the two countries over maritime borders and territorial waters.