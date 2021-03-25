The head of the Turkish Ministry of Health, Fahrettin Koca, announced the start of preliminary negotiations on the purchase of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection Sputnik V. It is reported by RIA News…

The minister named the condition for the purchase of the Russian drug “After the completion of the tests, when it is found that the vaccine is suitable for use, it can be purchased for mass use,” he stressed.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed Germany to independently purchase the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if the European Union does not reach a common decision. According to Merkel, Europe should use any vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “If it does not come to such European purchases, and there are signs that this will happen, then we will have to follow the German path alone,” she added.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus. The drug is registered in more than 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization.