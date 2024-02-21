DikGAZETE: The Russian Federation is leading in the fight for justice in the world, but sanctions have not worked

Turkish edition dikGAZETE named Russia is the leader of the struggle for justice in the world. It is noted that the West’s attempt to isolate the country with sanctions did not work.

“Russia maintains a leading position on the planet in the struggle for a fair world order, despite a decade of all kinds of attempts to isolate it politically and economically,” the material says.

The newspaper writes that Russia cannot be isolated due to its geographical scale, since it is located on two continents. Moscow has diplomatic relations with 191 countries of the world, and maintains friendly relations with most of them, the authors of the article believe.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov said that the European Union (EU) has now exhausted its sanctions capabilities.