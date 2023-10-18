MP Perinçek: Türkiye should reject ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership

The leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Dogu Perincek, said that Ankara should reject ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO. This is reported by RIA News.

“In the first stage, the great national assembly [парламента] Turkey should quickly put this issue on its agenda and reject Sweden’s accession,” he said.

According to the deputy, Turkey was de facto excommunicated from the North Atlantic Alliance. He added that today leaving NATO is a matter of life and death for Ankara.

Perincek added that leaving NATO is the most effective practice against United States conspiracies. “Turkey, freed from NATO, will unite and consolidate its internal front,” he noted.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to submit documents for the ratification of Sweden’s membership to parliament in the fall. The country’s entry into the alliance was delayed due to the burning of the Koran in Stockholm and Turkey’s rejection of Sweden’s support for the terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian allies.