“The coach who arrives will have to know how Turkey plays, we need to have a well-defined game system. For example, my role is different now, in my club I have been playing as number 6 (director, ed.) for two seasons now”

“Kuntz? I had no problems with him, he was a very positive and friendly person but he was the youth coach. He can have a better relationship with the young players but some behaviors might not be accepted by other players”

“Emre Mor excluded from the national team because of me? I have nothing to do with his exclusion or with the exclusions of others. I have nothing to do with it, there is a good climate in the national team”

21 September 2023 (modified 21 September 2023 | 18:31)

