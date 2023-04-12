The Turkish company has protested, both in the media on social media and at a corporate level in the competent and appropriate forums…

Turkish football experienced a scandalous episode on Saturday 8 April in the match between Bursaspor and Erzincanspor, which the Bursa team won 2-1. The Second Division match caused a scandal, as there was a confrontation and the away manager attacked a rival player.

The referee saw nothing

Erzincanspor coach Ahmet Yıldırım grabbed Bursaspor player Hasan Ayaroğlu by the neck and tried to choke him. Bursaspor posted the photo of the attack on their social networks, with one word: Justice? This sentence is due to the referee’s unusual decision after the quarrel on the pitch: he didn’t even show a yellow card.

Even the managing director of Erzincanspor said he was very sorry for this scene that occurred on the pitch, also due to the great resonance it had in many countries.

April 11, 2023 (change April 11, 2023 | 16:19)

