A Turkish court sentenced this Thursday, February 22, to 18 years in prison, the builder of a building that collapsed during the earthquake of February 6, 2023, causing the death of 34 people. This is the first sentence handed down in the several cases opened after the earthquake, which left more than 53,000 dead. Although the judge initially imposed 21 years in prison on the builder, the death of his son in the building that he himself built led to a reduction in the sentence.

This Thursday, February 22, the first condemnation was issued for the earthquake that shook Turkey on February 6, 2023 and caused the death of more than 53,000 people.

Muslum Demirer was sentenced to 18 years in prison for negligently constructing an apartment building in Sanliurfa, a city located in the southeast of the country. The Justice ruled that 34 people died when that building collapsed after the earthquake.

The court considered it proven that, according to the expert reports, the columns of the collapsed building had serious material defects and the legal regulations were not complied with when constructing. For this reason, it was initially decided to sentence the man to 21 years in prison.

The same court determined that the construction had been carried out together with three people who had already died, so the blame fell entirely on him.





02:08 © france24

The defense rejected the charges and argued that Demirer's own son had died in the collapse. For this reason, the judge reduced his sentence to 18 years in prison.

In the early hours of February 6 last year, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.4 and their aftershocks shook southern Turkey and northern Syria.

In the hours that followed, confusion spread with thousands of people missing, injured in the streets, emergency teams working around the clock and an international call for help that mobilized nations around the world to send humanitarian aid. Furthermore, the world was shaken by the images of thousands of buildings collapsing.

Entire streets erased from the map and, in them, the screams of possible survivors who were still under the rubble and who would fade away as the hours passed.

In total, the Government estimates that nearly 160,000 buildings collapsed, which raised questions about whether the buildings were appropriate for an area with high seismic activity. After the death toll was confirmed, construction took center stage in the debate.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Antakya, Turkey's Hatay province, on February 20, 2023. © Murat Cetinmuhurdar via Reuters

Search and capture of those responsible

When the earth shook, the Ministry of Justice reported that more than one hundred building builders who had given in to the earthquakes decided to hide or try to flee the country.

One of the most notorious cases was that of the Ronesans building, in the devastated Antioquia, where there were 249 apartments and nearly a thousand people were left under its rubble, among them, the famous soccer player Christian Atsu. The builder was detained at the airport when he was preparing to leave the country.

Today there are hundreds of open court cases seeking to give justice to the families who lost their loved ones under the rubble. And, unfortunately, Türkiye is not facing a new case.







01:33

The 1999 Izmit earthquake buried 17,000 people and malpractice was also partly to blame for the magnitude of deaths.

In fact, the then candidate to occupy the position of prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was one of the most critical of that Government. Accusations that would be very well received by society and that would help him win the highest executive position in the country. But, in view of the facts, nothing changed.

Malpractice and blameless public positions

A recent Human Rights Watch report emphasizes that builders are partly to blame for these catastrophes. But it was the permissiveness or passivity of public officials that led to those buildings rising and then collapsing. That is why the organization wonders how many judicial proceedings against these charges have been opened.

“The Turkish government has an obligation to ensure that public officials responsible for the thousands of defective buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes of February 6, 2023 are held accountable,” HRW said.

His head in Europe and Central Asia, Hugh Williamson, also added that “Erdogan should not only focus on reconstruction,” an element he was already talking about as bodies continued to emerge from the rubble. And the same person in charge pointed out: “No construction work can be carried out without the authorization of the municipal and provincial authorities, so their officials must be investigated and held accountable.”

The recent conviction opens a spiral of hope for the victims' families, but reality indicates the opposite. The same report states that in previous trials “courts imposed penalties at the lower end of the scale or converted them into fines.”

With EFE and local media