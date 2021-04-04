Turkey again broke the record for the number of people infected with coronavirus per day, more than 42 thousand cases were detected in the country during the entire time of the pandemic. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Health of the country, published on website…

According to the ministry, over the past day, 248,968 tests were done in the country, 42,308 cases of infection were detected, and 179 people died. The total number of deaths is 31 892, and 3.4 million people are infected, 3.059 million people have recovered.

The previous anti-record was set a day earlier, when the daily increase in COVID-19 infections was 42,308 cases.

On March 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the curfew would be tightened again in the country due to an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection. The high risk zone includes Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Izmir and most other provinces in Turkey.