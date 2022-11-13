The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported the number of fatalities and numbered the wounded at 54, while assuring that the authorities will search for the organizers of the attack, which he described as “terrorist.”

This Sunday there was a strong explosion in the central Istiklal street in the city of Istanbul, in Turkey. The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, described the attack as a terrorist attack and offered a balance of the victims.

“The people can be sure that the aggressors will be punished. Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital; there are six dead and 53 wounded according to the latest information,” said the president.

The president also offered his condolences to the victims and assured that “the state will find the organizers” of the attack, he said on public television, TRT. The other information media in the country are prohibited by the authorities from reporting on the incident, which is being investigated by the police.

News in development…