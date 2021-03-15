The Turkish Ministry of Defense accused Syria of attacking two settlements in the province of Aleppo, which are under the control of Ankara. Anadolu agency reports.

According to the ministry, the missiles launched from the Quayres airfield hit the cities of Jarablus and Al-Bab. Ankara also appealed to Russia with a notice of the need to prevent such attacks. Several civilians were injured in the explosion.

Previously RIA News citing the pro-government Syrian newspaper al-Watan, reported a missile attack on oil tankers in Aleppo. “Several missiles of unknown origin hit a facility in the village of al-Hamran in northern Aleppo province,” the publication said.