Negotiations between Russia and the West are extremely tense. Shipping traffic in the Black Sea has now been halted. The news ticker.

+++ 10 p.m.: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has had two phone calls with his Russian counterpart within a few days. He believes that the grain trade brokered by the United Nations, which Russia suspended over the weekend, will continue.

“Mr (Sergei) Shoigu continues to discuss the matter with his own authorities based on the information we have provided. We expect an answer from them today or tomorrow,” Akar said in a statement. “There is progress in this direction. We evaluate the information available to the effect that this agreement will go ahead.”

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Shipping traffic in the Black Sea is suspended

Update from Tuesday, November 1st, 7:30 p.m.: The United Nations has announced the suspension of shipping in the Black Sea after Russia suspended the grain deal. “The UN Secretariat and the Joint Coordination Center report that the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations have agreed not to plan any movement of ships under the Black Sea Grains Initiative for tomorrow, November 2,” said Sprecher Farhan Haq on Tuesday (November 1) in New York.

Russia suspended the agreement mediated by Turkey and the UN on Saturday (October 29). Moscow cited drone attacks by Kiev on its Black Sea fleet as justification. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “confident” with a view to a full resumption of the agreement. A “solution-oriented cooperation” could be established, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Ministry after Erdogan had called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (November 1).

Moscow vs. London – relations threaten to escalate

First report from Tuesday, November 1st, 5:31 p.m.: Moscow – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has not only been fighting against its neighboring country. The West is also repeatedly identified as the enemy. In state TV, the USA and Great Britain are considered to be the most important Main enemies that would have to be destroyed. In a speech on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin also blamed the West for the worsening of the situation in Ukraine. The West is playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” gameaccording to Putin.

well has Russia for the second time in a few days Great Britain the blame for that Explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines put in the shoes. Russian intelligence has information that “Britain is involved in this sabotage or, to put it in Russian, this terrorist attack against vital energy infrastructure, which is not Russian but, importantly, international energy infrastructure ‘ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday (November 1).

Moscow further blames London for Nord Stream explosions

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Peskov accused the European capitals of “criminal silence”. British actions must have consequences. Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin had previously said “Anglo-Saxons” caused the explosions at the pipelines. London immediately denied the allegations. The Department of Defense spoke on Twitter of the “spreading of false claims of epic proportions”.

But Russia’s allegations do not only relate to Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, but also to drone strikes against the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. These were also controlled by British officers. “Such actions cannot just stand still. Of course we will think about further steps,” said Peskow.

According to Russia, the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was attacked with a total of 16 drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense had already made a connection between the events in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea on Saturday and specifically accused the British Navy. So far, however, Moscow has not provided any evidence for the allegations. Great Britain reacted with outrage to the allegations and rejected them.

Cell phone of British politician Truss hacked by Moscow

At the same time, it became known over the weekend that alleged Russian attackers had succeeded in the summer in stealing the mobile phone of the then Foreign Minister and later Prime Minister Liz Truss to crack. Moscow is believed to have acquired secret communications with international allies, as well as private conversations such as the Mail on Sunday wrote, citing multiple sources. The hackers downloaded messages from up to a year ago, the reported Mail. It was also sensitive information Ukraine conflict traded, for example for arms deliveries.

The relation between Moscow and London has also suffered since the beginning of the war from the fact that the British secret service has been publishing information on the course of the war in unprecedented form every day since February 24th. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign. (cs/dpa)