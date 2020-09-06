Turkish authorities have begun to maneuver dozens of tanks to the Greek border amid battle over the proper to drill offshore within the Japanese Mediterranean. Two columns of army gear headed from the southeastern province of Hatay to the northwestern province of Edirne bordering Greece, in line with Ajans Haber, who had the related personnel at his disposal.

It’s assumed that the tanks will likely be delivered from the port of Iskenderun to their vacation spot by prepare.

Earlier, Turkey supplied Greece to “make peace” and resolve the battle that arose within the Japanese Mediterranean. Turkish International Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu careworn that Ankara is open to dialogue. On the identical time, he believes that Athens is intentionally attempting to impress the Turkish facet.

On August 15, it turned identified {that a} Turkish submarine was discovered within the territorial waters of Greece. France had deployed army gear to the Mediterranean two days earlier to assist the Greek facet.

Earlier this month, it was reported that relations between Greece and Turkey had worsened once more. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned that Athens didn’t respect the settlement with Ankara and didn’t cease operations within the Japanese Mediterranean. In response to him, Greece resumed drilling operations opposite to the agreements.

The contradictions over the coast within the Japanese Mediterranean arose in 1974 – then a coup d’etat occurred in Cyprus, related to an try by Greece to annex the island. Turkey despatched troops to the north of Cyprus and proclaimed a Turkish Cypriot federal state there, later it was renamed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The remainder of the island is now below the management of the federal government of the Republic of Cyprus. Turkey has repeatedly referred to as for joint improvement of deposits by Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, permitting for cooperation with Russia.