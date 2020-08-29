These operations take place in a context of high tensions where the discovery of large gas reserves has revived a territorial dispute between Turkey on the one hand, and Greece and Cyprus on the other.

This Ankara operation is unlikely to ease an already tense situation. Turkey began new military maneuvers in the eastern Mediterranean on Saturday 29 August. They should last two weeks. Tensions between Ankara and Athens, linked to the sharing of gas resources in this region, are therefore very likely to continue.

>> European military exercise, Greco-Turkish tensions… How the situation became explosive in the Eastern Mediterranean

In a maritime information notice (Navtex) published on Friday evening, the Turkish navy indicated that it would carry out “shooting exercises” from August 29 to September 11 in an area off the city of Anamur (southern Turkey), north of the island of Cyprus. Ankara had already announced Thursday that shooting exercises would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in an area further east.

These Turkish military operations come against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where the discovery of large gas reserves in recent years has revived a long-standing territorial dispute between Turkey on the one hand and Greece and Cyprus on the other.

Concerned, the European Union threatened on Friday to impose new sanctions on Turkey if there was no progress in the dialogue between Ankara and Athens.