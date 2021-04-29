In search of avoiding a spike in coronavirus infections due to the end of Ramadan holiday, Turkey is preparing for its prolonged first total confinement, from 19 on Thursday until 17 May, during which time you can only go out to do your shopping between 5 and 17.

Although the closure of all non-essential activities already applies during the weekends, for the first time during the pandemic the lockdown will be extended during weekdays.

The announcement of the new restrictions caused crowds in some supermarkets, mainly for the purchase of alcoholic drinks, Given the its sale will be prohibited during the almost three weeks of restrictions.

In this period they will also be travel between provinces suspended, while urban public transport will operate at 50 percent of its total capacity.

Meanwhile, cinemas and theaters, as well as bars and restaurants, which have already been closed since November, will be able to continue serving takeout and home delivery.

In 2021, Ramadan runs from April 13 to May 12. AFP photo.

This prolonged total lockdown comes as Turkey experiences a reduction in the number of daily infections, from the peak of 65,000 a week ago to 40,000 today.

Deaths in the last 24 hours were 341 and it also means a decrease from the record reached last Wednesday with 362.

However, the opposition denounces that the real cases are much higher than official figures.

Despite this positive trend, the Government wants to avoid a spike in cases during the festivities at the end of Ramadan, when thousands of turks move around the country to visit family members.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) had long been demanding a total confinement, understanding that the current measures, essentially a night curfew and the closure of hotels were insufficient to stop the pandemic.

“At a time when Europe is entering a reopening phase, we must quickly reduce our number of cases to less than 5,000 so as not to be left behind,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday when announcing the closure.

“Otherwise, we will face consequences in all fields, from tourism to commerce and education, “he warned.

With information from EFE.

