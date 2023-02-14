Ministry of Justice determined the creation of task forces to investigate violations of the construction code. Five days after the earthquake, the population’s mourning begins to give way to anger and pressure increases on the government. during the earthquake that hit the country and neighboring Syria on Monday (06/02).

The Ministry of Justice ordered prosecutors in the country’s ten provinces affected by the earthquakes to create task forces to investigate possible crimes related to the large number of fatalities, which on Saturday surpassed 25,000.

+ Teams rescue survivors in Turkey, one week after earthquake

Among these possible crimes is violating the Turkish building code, which had already been reformed after an earthquake in 1999 to prevent buildings from collapsing in the event of tremors.

The initiative is a way for the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to try to react to the growing pressure from the population due to the consequences of the earthquake and the slow response to the humanitarian crisis that unfolds in several cities.

Many Turks have voiced criticism of contractors who allegedly reduced building security to boost their profits, and of the government for allegedly granting amnesty to contractors who constructed buildings in violation of the building code.

Arrests and warrants against more than 100 people

In Ganziantep and Sanliurfa provinces, at least 12 people – mostly contractors – were arrested on charges of negligence in the construction of collapsed buildings.

One of those arrested in Ganziantep is Mehmet Ertan Akay, responsible for the construction of a complex of buildings that collapsed, accused of manslaughter and violation of the building code, according to a Turkish news agency.

A contractor was also arrested at Istanbul Airport on Sept as he tried to flee to Montenegro. He had built a 12-story building with 250 apartments in Hatay province that collapsed in the earthquake.

Diyarbakir authorities issued arrest warrants against 30 people on Saturday. In Adana province, arrest warrants were issued for 62 people, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.

Two contractors responsible for a 14-storey building in Andana, who are believed to have fled mainland Turkey shortly after the earthquake, have been arrested in northern Cyprus.

Insecurity hinders rescues

Lack of food and water and dissatisfaction with rescue efforts have increased pressure on the Turkish government and also on support teams sent by other countries.

“It is noticeable that grief is slowly giving way to anger,” said Steven Bayer, director of the German support organization ISAR who is in Turkey on Saturday.

Rescue teams from Germany and Austria suspended their search and rescue operations in southeastern Turkey on Saturday, prompted by security concerns and unrest in Hatay province.

“There is increasing factional aggression in Turkey,” said Austrian Colonel Pierre Kugelweis. Rescue groups have been dispatched to their bases until the situation improves. “We would like to continue helping, but these are the circumstances,” he said.

The Turkish government said on Saturday that 48 people from eight different provinces had been arrested for looting following the earthquake. An official decree published this Saturday allows the arrest for up to seven days of suspected looters. “From now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping must know that the steady hand of the state will reach out to them,” Erdogan said.

bl (AFP, dpa, ots)