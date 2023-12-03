Fenerbahçe will prepare a proposal for the transfer of Spartak forward Promes

Turkish Fenerbahce is interested in the transfer of Spartak forward Quincy Promes. This is reported by Haber.

According to the source, the Istanbul club will prepare an official proposal to the Moscow team for the foreign player and send it in the coming days.

This season, 31-year-old Promes played 19 matches for Spartak in all tournaments. The striker scored seven goals and eight assists.

Promes returned to Spartak in February 2021. Before that, he played for the red and white from 2014 to 2018, becoming the champion of Russia and the winner of the country’s Super Cup with the team. Also during his career, Promes represented the Dutch Ajax and the Spanish Sevilla, in addition, he played 50 matches for the Dutch national team.