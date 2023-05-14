In Turkey’s May 14 general election, voters are banned from carrying mobile phones and cameras into voting booths. This is stated in the Sunday publication of the newspaper Hurriyet.

It is noted that violation of this requirement is punishable by a fine. Communication devices, as well as photo and video equipment, are recommended to be handed over at the polling station, or left at home. In addition, voters must not put anything other than filled ballots in the ballot envelope, otherwise the vote will be considered invalid. Regardless of the reason, a new ballot will not be issued to replace the one received.

“No one, except the voter himself, should enter the polling station. No one can interfere with the voting process. The voter makes his own decision,” the publication emphasizes.

The first round of the presidential elections in Turkey starts at 08:00 on May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will compete for the highest state post. If none of the candidates receives the required number of votes, a second round will be organized on May 28.

In parallel with the presidential elections, parliamentary elections are held. Turkish citizens will have to determine 600 deputies of the great national assembly (parliament).

In total, 191,884 ballot boxes have been installed in the country and abroad. First of all, votes cast for presidential candidates will be counted. 64 million citizens can take part in voting.

Earlier, on May 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared his opinion that the current head of Turkey could win in the first round of elections with 52-53% of the vote. The diplomat admitted that he is counting on a majority of seats in parliament for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti).

A day earlier, Erdogan held a rally in Istanbul, which attracted about 1.7 million people. During the event, the politician announced the main theses of his election campaign.

In April, he said that he was confident in his victory in the elections for the head of the republic.