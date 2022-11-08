RBC: Russian aircraft with dual registration banned from flying through Turkey from November 1

The Turkish authorities have restricted flights through the airspace of the country for a number of aircraft from Russia. About it writes RBC, referring to the CEO of the tour operator Pegas Touristik, Anna Podgornaya, a member of the board of directors of the Nordwind airline, and informants in two Russian carriers.

Overflight ban

Podgornaya said that Turkey has banned dual-registered Russian aircraft – registered in two jurisdictions – from flying through its airspace. The measure went into effect November 1.

Due to the requirement to fly around the country, the duration of some flights has increased. For example, the flight time to Egypt has increased by 20-30 minutes. At the same time, “a slight increase in travel time did not affect the price of tours.”

All flights [в Египет] fulfilled, obligations to tourists (passengers) are fulfilled in full Anna Podgornaya CEO of Pegas Touristik, Member of the Board of Directors of Nordwind Airlines

Skyscanner claims that now the average flight time from Russia to Egypt reaches 5 hours and 5 minutes. Flights in this direction are already operated or planned to be opened by such companies as Aeroflot, Rossiya, Pegas Fly, Red Wings and iFly.

At the end of May, China refused to accept flights by the Russian airline Aviastar-TU on American Boeing aircraft. It is clarified that we are talking about five dual-registration aircraft that do not meet ICAO requirements. Earlier, RBC sources said that China closed the airspace for Boeing aircraft of Russian carriers.

Russia’s reaction

A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Transport, who has not been named, said the agency would hold talks with Turkey on flights in the near future. He called Moscow’s accusations of double registration of aircraft discrimination that violates the values ​​of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), enshrined in Article 44 of the Chicago Convention.

The Convention on International Civil Aviation, or the “Chicago Convention” is a document that establishes the key principles for the operation of international aviation, including the rules for flying over the territory of a participating country. The Convention was signed on December 7, 1944 by 52 countries.

To ensure that the provisions of the convention are not violated, Bermuda should exclude aircraft registered and operated in Russia from its register. A source in the Ministry of Transport emphasized that Russian companies repeatedly sent relevant requests to the authorities of the island.

The situation today is such that unfriendly countries accuse us of the "double registration" they have created and do not notice at all that they themselves violate the basic principles of the Chicago Convention representative of the Ministry of Transport

The representative of the department added that the delay in the deregistration of aircraft by the Bermuda Aviation Registry indicates a “gross violation” of the Chicago Convention.

Aircraft re-registration

In March, against the backdrop of Western sanctions against the Russian aviation industry, President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the registration of rights to foreign aircraft. The changes allowed carriers to maintain a fleet of foreign aircraft, operate aircraft on domestic routes and “increase the stability of the transport complex.”

The Ministry of Transport reported that in Russia the total number of aircraft of Russian airlines in foreign registries reaches 739 units. At the same time, 1367 aircraft are used in the country.

Response

Already on April 11, the European Union blacklisted 20 Russian airlines for air safety. The restrictions affected carriers such as Aurora, Aviastar-Tu, Izhavia, Yakutia, RusJet, UVT Aero, S7 Airlines, Smartavia, IrAero, Ural Airlines, Alrosa , NordStar, RusLine, Yamal, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, Pobeda, Aeroflot, Russia and Utair.

I want to emphasize that this decision is not another sanction against Russia, it was taken solely on the basis of technical and security considerations. We don’t mix security with politics Adina Valean European Commissioner for Transport

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean explained that the European Union saw in Russia’s actions a violation of international security standards. Moscow has allowed its carriers to “use foreign-owned aircraft without a proper certificate.”

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov reported in August “Interfax”that the aircraft of Russian airlines are serviced in compliance with safety requirements. He emphasized that such procedures are going on “as usual”:

“spare parts are supplied, regulations and repairs are provided.”