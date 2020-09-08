Standing on public transport has been banned in Turkey as a result of a rise in coronavirus circumstances. This was introduced by the President of the nation Recep Tayyip Erdogan, studies RIA News…

Because the Turkish head mentioned, because of the elevated incidence, cafes and eating places will even be extra strictly managed. He recalled that residents shall be fined for lack of a masks and non-observance of social distance.

Earlier, Turkish Well being Minister Fahrettin Koca mentioned that the nation is passing the second peak of the primary wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The explanations for this case, he referred to as wedding ceremony ceremonies and lack of warning on the holidays. On the similar time, he assured that the state of affairs within the nation as an entire is below management.

All the time in Turkey fixed greater than 281 thousand circumstances of COVID-19. Greater than 252 thousand of them have already recovered.