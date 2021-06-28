The Turkish government announced this Monday (June 28, 2021) that it will again require a 14-day quarantine for people entering the country from Brazil. The country had announced on Sunday (June 27) that the measure would no longer be necessary.

According to release from the Consulate General of Brazil in Istanbul, it is also necessary to present a negative test for covid-19 before boarding. Direct flights from Brazil to Turkey were suspended.

“The Consulate General of Brazil in Istanbul reiterates the recommendation that non-essential travel to Turkey should be avoided.”

According to the Ministry of Interior of Turkey, the quarantine must be fulfilled in dormitories determined by the governorates or in a quarantine hotel.

The determination also involves people who have been to Bangladesh, South Africa, India, Nepal or Sri Lanka in the past 14 days, or who have departed Afghanistan or Pakistan.

continue reading