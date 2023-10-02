Turkey has carried out air strikes on targets of the Kurdish PKK movement in northern Iraq, Reuters news agency reported on Sunday evening. This is retaliation for a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara earlier on Sunday, which was claimed by the PKK. A man blew himself up at the Ministry of the Interior and another attacker was shot dead. Two officers were injured.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, around 20 PKK targets, including shelters and warehouses, were attacked, killing “several terrorists.” Turkey, the European Union and the United States consider the PKK a terrorist organization. “Terrorists cannot escape the end that awaits them,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

The conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK has been going on for about forty years and has often moved to the north of Iraq, where the PKK has its headquarters and several bases. The Turkish army regularly carries out military operations against it.