Earthquake in Turkey: former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu found dead

In the earthquake which hit the Turkey and the Syriawhich resulted in over 45 thousand victimsalso died Christian Atsu, the former Newcastle and Chelsea Ghanaian footballer. The player was missing: his body was found in the rubble of the building where he lived in Antioch, as confirmed by his agent Murat Uzunmehmet.

The Ghanaian, 31, used to play for Hatayaspor, a club in the Turkish top flight. “It is with sadness that I announce the discovery of Christian’s body this morning. My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” the agent wrote.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. His belongings are still being removed. Her phone was also found,” she continued.

According to Turkish media reports, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle player in England was under the rubble of the residence of the Rönesans, a 12-story tower collapsed due to the earthquake. The Ghanaian embassy in Turkey and the Ghana Football Federation initially claimed that the striker had been found alive, but this information was later revealed to be false.

“All members of Chelsea Football Club are shocked since the tragic passing of our former player Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends,” Chelsea wrote in a Twitter post.

