Turkey | At least five people died in a missile factory explosion in Ankara

The dead people are said to have been factory workers. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

At least five people have died in an explosion at a missile factory in Ankara, Turkey, according to news agency Anadolu and Arab News, among others.

In addition, according to Anadolu, some people have been injured in the explosion. Some of the injuries are said to be serious.

The victims are said to have been employees of a missile factory. The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

The explosion occurred shortly before 9:00 a.m. on the outskirts of the capital, about 25 kilometers outside Ankara. The windows of nearby apartments and commercial buildings were broken by the force of the explosion.

Governor of Ankara region Vasip Şahin said, according to the news agency Reuters, that there are no more workers waiting for rescue or trapped in the factory area.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

