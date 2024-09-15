Users of Turkish portal Haber7 supported Putin’s words about NATO

Turkey supported Putin’s words about the involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Ukrainian conflict. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer called allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russia justified from a military point of view. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that this step would change “the entire nature of the conflict” and would mean NATO’s direct participation in the confrontation.

A number of users of the Turkish portal Haber7 appreciated the warning of the Russian president and, despite the fact that the country is a member of NATO, took his side. According to some readers, the victory of the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections will plunge the world into chaos.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and five former British defence ministers have called on current Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow Kyiv to use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russia. The idea is to allow Kyiv to strike Russian territory with British weapons even without US approval.

As The Sunday Times reported, Ukraine will not receive permission from the United States to strike Russian territory with long-range Western missiles until the republic’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, shows the White House his “plan for victory” in military operations. This is one of the main conditions for launching missile strikes on “old” Russian regions.