Turkish Energy Minister Donmez estimated the volume of exports through the gas hub at 40 billion cubic meters

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy, Fatih Donmez, on the air of the TRT TV channel, estimated the volume of export deliveries through the gas hub at 40 million cubic meters of natural fuel. His words lead TASS.

The minister also indicated that the hub could start working within a year. He urged not to regard Turkey only as a transit country.

“It will be the country where the international gas trade center will be located, and it is planned to create it within a year,” Donmez emphasized.

He also explained that the functioning of the hub will be regulated by Turkish law, amendments to the laws are likely to be made after the presidential elections, which are scheduled for May 14. They were approved by the profile commission, now the amendments are to be adopted by the parliament.

In October 2022, it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to create a gas hub in the republic. According to Erdogan, Europe will be able to receive Russian fuel through Turkey.