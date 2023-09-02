TASS: political circles of Turkey consider the resumption of the grain deal unlikely

Turkey’s political circles consider it unlikely that the grain deal could be resumed in the same format even after negotiations between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This assessment of the chances of returning to the deal leads TASS.

An unnamed interlocutor of the agency from the Turkish political establishment noted that the deal would certainly be discussed, but agreements on the outcome of the negotiations should not be expected.

The source attributed the small chances of resuming the deal to the unwillingness of the parties to change their own positions on the details of the grain agreement.

“The topic will be discussed, of course, but agreements should not be expected. The positions of the parties – the UN, the USA, Russia – do not give them the opportunity to effectively and mutually beneficially resolve the issue. And Turkish mediation efforts will not help here, ”the source in political circles was quoted as saying.

On July 17, Russia announced its withdrawal from the grain deal. A few days later, Putin stated that none of the Russian conditions for extending the initiative had been met. According to the Russian leader, we are talking about the withdrawal from the sanctions of Russian exports of grain and fertilizers to world markets.