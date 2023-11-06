The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, stated this Monday in Ankara that in the coming days humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of the Gaza Strip will be increased as a result of the conversations he has held these days in the various capitals. region of. “On the issue of humanitarian assistance we have made progress in recent days […] We are working tirelessly to bring more humanitarian aid to Gaza and have several concrete avenues to do so. “I think that in the coming days you will see that assistance expands significantly in order to get more help into Gaza for the people who need it,” said the head of US diplomacy before taking a plane to Japan at the Gaza Strip airport. Turkish capital. In addition to talking about aid to Gazans, Turkish authorities urged Blinken to mediate to promote a ceasefire in Gaza.

In Ankara, Blinken met with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, for two and a half hours, longer than initially planned by both of their agendas. At the end of the meeting there was no joint press conference. In previous statements, Fidan has defended the cessation of hostilities and a peace proposal in the area that includes the recovery of the “two-state” plan (which Blinken also shares) and the sending of international interposition forces. Ankara also proposes itself as the “international guarantor” of a future Palestinian State – in a role similar to that it has in Cyprus – a proposal to which no one in the region has, so far, given a positive response. As confirmed this Monday by a foreign source to the Reuters agency, the Turkish minister precisely conveyed to the American envoy the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Blinken already poured cold water on this possibility over the weekend, arguing that it could be used by Hamas to “reorganize.”

Turkey was the last stop on Blinken’s second tour of the Middle East since the start of the current conflict between Israel and Hamas and has also led him to visit Tel Aviv (Israel), Amman (Jordan), Ramallah (West Bank), Nicosia (Cyprus ) and Baghdad (Iraq). The meetings have not been as productive as expected, since Israel, for the moment, has not agreed to declare the “humanitarian pauses” recommended by Washington, although Blinken assured that his Government is working together with the Israeli in “the practical issues” of his eventual statement. “We know the deep concern that exists here, and that we share, about the terrible price that Palestinian civilians in Gaza are paying. We work every day, in contact with the Israelis, on measures that can reduce civilian casualties,” Blinken said.

It is something that both Turkey and the rest of the countries in the region find insufficient, which is why they insist on asking the head of American diplomacy to use his influence over Israel to stop the bombings.

Hostage release

For his part, the envoy of the North American State Department explained that he has asked the representatives of Turkey, Egypt and Qatar to “use their relations” with Hamas to help in the release of the hostages that the Palestinian Islamist organization still holds in Gaza. . Blinken said his release would be a “critical” condition for declaring a pause in Israeli bombing of Gaza, although he also admitted that the pause itself “could help move forward” on the hostage issue.

What the authorities of the countries visited by Blinken have agreed on is working to prevent the spread of the conflict to other areas. “We are making sure that countries in the region use their influence and their relationships so that this conflict does not expand,” he said. Already this Sunday, in Iraq, Blinken warned the militias and armed groups supported by Iran that they “should not take advantage” of the conflict in Gaza to attack US troops, something that has been happening in recent weeks and that in the capitals of The Middle East has increased fears of regional conflict.

There, in Baghdad, Blinken was seen wearing a bulletproof vest after protests were called and a Shiite armed group issued a threatening statement. In Turkey, security measures were also reinforced upon the arrival of the State Department representative. An Islamist association hung a banner with an image of Abu Obaida, spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, and another accusing the US representative of being a “baby killer” on a bridge that the convoy carrying Blinken from the airport crossed. Ankara in the center of the Turkish capital.

On Sunday, Islamist protesters tried to penetrate the Incirlik military base (Adana), the largest military complex in use by the US military on Turkish soil, and were repressed by the police with tear gas canisters and water cannons. Turkish riot police were also used harshly against those who tried to protest in front of the US embassy in Ankara both on Sunday and Monday.

Relations between Turkey and the United States are not going through their best moment, as reflected by the fact that upon his arrival in Ankara, Blinken was received by a minor official from the Foreign Ministry and not by Minister Fidan himself. It was a not very subtle way of protesting against the exclusion of Turkey from the first tour of the head of American diplomacy to the region in mid-October. Nor did Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet with Blinken, something the US delegation expected. Although Turkey is one of the oldest members of NATO, the Turkish president has accused his Western partners of being mainly responsible for the massacres in Gaza for giving carte blanche to his “pawn” Israel.

