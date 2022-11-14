Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on Monday morning that the alleged perpetrator of Sunday’s bomb attack on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue has been arrested and is being questioned. She has been identified as Ahlam al Bashir, a Syrian national. Another 47 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, which has left six dead and more than 80 injured. “The evidence we have [apuntan] to the PKK/PYD,” Soylu said, referring to the armed group Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), whose YPG militias control part of northern Syria, from where, according to Ankara, ― proceeded the author and the order of the attack. The Turkish Interior Minister has also charged the United States for the support they provide to these militias.

Both the PKK and the YPG have distanced themselves from the attack and have denied their involvement. “We affirm that our forces have nothing to do with the bombing of Istanbul and we reject the accusations. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Turkish people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.” Mazloum Abdi has said on his Twitter account, commander of the Kurdish-Syrian militias. For his part, a PKK spokesman told the news agency firat that the organization “has nothing to do with this event” and that its target “is not civilians” (although the PKK has attacked civilians in the past, directly or through subsidiary groups).

The identities of the deceased have already been made public, all of them of Turkish nationality, including a nine-year-old girl. At noon this Monday (10:00 a.m., in mainland Spain), of the 81 injured, 55 had been discharged, while 26 are still hospitalized: five in intensive care, of which two are in critical condition. Among the wounded there are some foreigners, although not among the most seriously injured. The Embassy of Spain in Ankara reported on Sunday night that there is no evidence that Spanish citizens have been injured.

Although at first the possibility that it was a suicide attack was considered, the investigation is now opting for a woman who placed a bomb package next to a flower pot in a busy area of ​​Istiklal Avenue. The explosive used has been identified by police experts as TNT after a laboratory examination of the remains of the bomb, which was triggered by a timer. “A woman sits on one of the benches for more than 40 minutes, then gets up and after a minute or two there is an explosion,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag explained. Videos from security cameras broadcast on Turkish television show a young woman in boots, military pants and covered by a veil, who runs through the crowd fleeing faster than the rest.

Images of the arrest have also been published, in which the alleged author is seen restrained by heavily armed officers on the floor of a modest, small, almost unfurnished apartment. A police dog helps in the search, in which money in different currencies, some apparently gold jewelry – a common way of moving money in the Middle East -, a pistol and a box of bullets would have been found.

A photo distributed by the Istanbul Police Department shows police officers detaining the Syrian citizen suspected of the previous day’s deadly explosion in central Istanbul. ISTANBUL POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDO (EFE)

In a statement, the General Directorate of Security explained that the images of 1,200 security cameras were examined to establish the suspect’s escape route. She followed her trail to the Esenler district, where there was an alleged workshop used by the organizers of the attack, and later moved to Küçükçekmece, a suburban district in western Istanbul, where she was arrested in an operation during the early hours of the morning. . She would have arrived at this apartment four months ago, where she lived with another person of Syrian nationality – who is wanted – and she worked in a textile workshop to go unnoticed, according to police information cited by the Turkish media. Since her arrest, she has been interrogated by the police and would have confessed to being the author and acting under the orders of the PKK, according to the statement from the security forces.

According to Soylu, the alleged terrorist entered Turkey from Afrin, a former Kurdish canton in northwestern Syria, now under the control of the Turkish army and its related Syrian militias, although she considers that the organization of the attack came from the area under the control of the Armed Forces. Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella of various groups led by the Kurdish militia People’s Protection Units (YPG). “Since our first investigations, we are on the same track. The instructions for the attack came from Kobane”, explained the Minister of the Interior. This Syrian city, bordering Turkey and 150 kilometers east of Afrin, is one of the bastions of Syrian Kurdish militias, which between 2014 and 2015 waged heavy fighting against the Islamic State forces that besieged it, as a result of which The US and other countries began to support the YPG.

The alleged perpetrator of Sunday’s bomb attack on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, this Monday after her arrest.

ISTANBUL POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDO (EFE)

Ankara, on the other hand, considers them a mere extension of the PKK, a group with which the YPG has close ties and which is included in the lists of terrorist organizations of the US and the European Union. For this reason, the Turkish government has been demanding for years that this cooperation between Washington and the Kurdish militias cease. In addition, it has threatened on several occasions to intervene militarily in the Kobane area, the last time this year, although neither Washington nor Moscow – two powers with a military presence in the area – gave Ankara the green light to proceed.

The Kurdish vote, key in the next elections

The minister, known for his ultranationalist positions, charged harshly against the United States. “We do not accept the message of condolences from the US Embassy, ​​​​we reject it […] I think the American message of condolence is like the murderer returning to the scene of the crime,” he said, saying he will respond “harshly” to the perpetrators of the attack. “The face of terrorism is bitter, but we will continue this fight, whatever the price to pay. The insincerity of those who call themselves our allies, of those who see us as friends, but who protect the terrorists in their countries or in the territories they have occupied, who breathe life into the terrorists in the places they they control, that they send them money from their Senate in an official way”, he added. In addition, he urged to rethink relations with allied countries that collaborate with these groups.

The attack came at a time when Turkey’s political parties are already focused on crucial elections, to be held in June at the latest, that will decide the future of Recep Tayyip Erdogan after two decades in power. The polls predict a tight result in which the vote of the Kurds (between 15 and 20% of the population) could be decisive. The political formation with the most votes for this ethnic minority, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), is the third formation with the most seats in the Turkish Parliament, but it is facing a process of banning it accused of maintaining links with the PKK and the militias Kurdish-Syrian.

The HDP issued a terse statement of condolences expressing its “pain and sadness” regarding the attack in Istanbul. On the other hand, the former leader of the party – and still considered the moral leader of the formation – Selahattin Demirtas, imprisoned since 2016 despite the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights in favor of his release, was much harsher in his comments posted on Twitter. : “Whoever has committed [el atentado], and whatever its reasons, any attack against civilians is terrorism, from the legal, political and moral point of view. We will never accept it.” Within the Kurdish party itself there are differences regarding how to deal with the armed struggle and the relationship with the PKK, which has manifested itself in growing tension, especially as the Turkish government’s repression against militants, leaders and officials has increased. elected from the HDP.

