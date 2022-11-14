The Turkish government pointed out this Monday, November 14, to Kurdish militants as allegedly responsible for the explosion in Istanbul, which left at least six dead and 81 wounded. Ankara says it has arrested a Syrian woman suspected of installing the explosive, whom it accuses of having been trained by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia. However, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) denied any link to the attack.

An attack that broke the five-year truce without terrorism in Turkey. The government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan points to Kurdish groups as being responsible, but they disassociate themselves from what happened.

The accusations came after this Monday, November 14, the Turkish Police reported that they had arrested 47 people suspected of participating in the bomb attack, which a day earlier left at least six people dead in the center of Istanbul.

Among those captured is a Syrian woman, identified as the alleged person responsible for installing the explosive device on the popular Istiklal Avenue, full of shops and restaurants that leads to Taksim Square.

According to Ankara, in the middle of an interrogation, the woman, identified as Ahlam al Bashir, confessed that “she was trained as a special intelligence agent by the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization.”

The Istanbul Security Directorate thus referred to the Democratic Union Party (PYD) of Syria and its armed wing, the Kurdish militia People’s Protection Units (YPG), considering both to be closely linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party. , the Kurdish guerrilla in Turkey, considered a terrorist group.

“He said that he received the order from the center of the PKK/YPG/PYD for an action in Istanbul and that he did it on 11.13.2022 at 16:30 local time,” the authorities added.

The Istanbul Police Department said videos from around 1,200 security cameras were reviewed and 21 locations were raided.

The suspect allegedly left the scene in a taxi after leaving TNT-type explosives on the busy avenue.

The identity of the terrorist who planted the bomb in the attack on Istiklal Avenue was determined. Perpetrator: Ahlam Al-Bashir, a Syrian national.



Ahlam al-Bashir was arrested hours later at her home, just before she reportedly sought to flee to neighboring Greece. She had “illegally entered Turkey from Afrin, Syria, to carry out the attack,” police said.

Kurdish groups reject the accusations about their alleged participation in the attack

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered by Ankara as a Kurdish guerrilla in Turkey, denied any involvement in the terrorist attack of which local authorities accuse it.

“We let our people and the democratic society know that we have no relationship with this action, that we do not attack civilians or accept actions directed against civilians,” the guerrilla command said in a statement published in Turkish and Kurdish by the Firat agency ( ANF), usual PKK spokesman.

Turkish authorities have accused Kurdish militants of other attacks in the past. However, in recent years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led a wide-ranging campaign against the militants, as well as against Kurdish lawmakers and activists.

Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, the president’s anti-terrorism campaign is key ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Turkey charges against the United States and orders restrictions on the media

In its message of condolences, the White House strongly condemned the “act of violence” in Istanbul: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO ally (Turkey) in the fight against terrorism.”

However, the Turkish Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu, charged the US government for its support for the Kurdish-Syrian militias in recent years to defeat the self-styled Islamic State in Syria.

Soylu said the condolence message from the US was equivalent to “a murderer appearing first at a crime scene.”

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu delivers a speech near the village of Mashhad Ruhin, north of the city of Sarmada in the northwestern Syrian rebel-controlled province of Idlib, on November 13, 2022. © Omar Haj Kadour/AFP

Following attacks between 2015 and 2017 that left more than 500 civilians and security personnel dead, Turkey launched cross-border military operations in Syria and northern Iraq against Kurdish militants, while cracking down on Kurdish politicians, journalists and activists.

“In almost six years, we have not experienced a serious terrorist incident like the one we experienced last night in Istanbul. We are ashamed in front of our nation in this regard,” Soylu said.

Turkey’s media watchdog has placed restrictions on reporting on Sunday’s blast, a move that bans the use of videos and close-up photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Radio and Television Council has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya reported that of the 81 people hospitalized, 57 have been discharged. Six of the injured are in intensive care and two of them are in danger of death, he specified. The six people who died in the blast were members of three families and included children ages 9 and 15.

With Reuters, AP and EFE