After testing, Turkey approved the production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V. On Monday, April 19, the newspaper reports. Yeni safak with reference to the member of the scientific council of the republic on coronavirus Afshin Emre Kayipmaz.

“Toxicological trials (Sputnik V vaccines) were carried out in Turkey, and the company that made the request for its production received permission,” Kayipmaz said.

He also clarified that the cost of the Russian vaccine in Turkey will be about $ 10.

On April 15, the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed an agreement on the production of Sputnik V in South Korea. As noted in the fund, the Russian vaccine has already been approved in 60 countries with a population of 3 billion people.

Earlier, the fund announced the imminent start of production of Sputnik V in Italy, Serbia and Iran.

On April 12, it was reported that WHO intends to test the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in May and June. The date of the safety assessment of the drug will be determined not earlier than June, when all additional information will be received and all inspections will be carried out.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.