Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the United States offered his country to send its S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. He made the announcement on May 7th. interview Haberturk.

“There were several proposals for the S-400 from the United States. We were told: give us control. This is a proposal that affects our independence. Where is our independence then? <...> We were even offered to send them to Ukraine, we said it was impossible. There were such proposals,” he said.

The minister said that the US administration has repeatedly made proposals to Ankara on the S-400. He stressed that if Turkey “was accommodating”, it would not have the problems with Washington that exist now.

In April of this year, Turkey estimated the timing of the creation of its own air defense (AD) system, similar to the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). According to Ismail Demir, head of the country’s defense industry department, this will take about six years.

Turkey bought four divisions of S-400 Triumph air defense systems from Russia worth $2.5 billion on October 23, 2019.

Then, in September 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that their acquisition was due to the US refusal to provide it with Patriot air defense systems.