Topkurulu: US pressure on Turkey fails due to defeat in Ukraine

Washington’s pressure on other countries, particularly Turkey, is not yielding the desired results, as the US is losing in Ukraine. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the Turkish Vatan party Hakan Topkurulu in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“The US is suffering defeats in both Ukraine and Palestine. The fact that the US is losing ground on these fronts means that its pressure is not producing the desired result,” he noted.

According to Topkurulu, the US is pressuring countries around the world to join anti-Russian sanctions. The politician is convinced that Washington’s failures are linked to the growing solidarity and resistance of oppressed peoples.

Earlier, Alexander Clackson, founder of the British think tank Global Political Insights, said that prolonging the conflict in Ukraine would exhaust US resources and increase the risk of a nuclear war. He believes that Washington should give preference to resolving the conflict through negotiations.