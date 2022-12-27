Erdogan added, in remarks after a cabinet meeting, that Turkey discovered new reserves of 58 billion cubic meters in the Chayguma-1 field, in addition to an upward adjustment to the estimated volume in the Sakarya field to 652 billion cubic meters from the previous 540 billion.

Erdogan said that as a result of analyzing the data, the country had amended what it had previously announced about the available quantities from 540 billion cubic meters to 652 billion cubic meters, adding that Turkey had drilled 13 wells in the Sakarya field.

“With our new discovery in Shaigoma-1, our reserves in the Black Sea have increased by 170 billion cubic meters to 710 billion cubic meters,” he added.

Erdogan said last month that Turkey is on track to start production from the Sakarya field in 2023. On Monday, he said that the newly discovered Chayguma-1 field will be linked to the Sakarya field and from there to the country’s gas network.

Turkey, which has little oil and gas, relies heavily on gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria.

Turkey is also exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, but its operations there are taking place in disputed waters, escalating tensions with Greece and Cyprus.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of ​​a “gas hub” in Turkey after explosions damaged two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea and halted direct gas sales to Germany.