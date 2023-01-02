Turkish Energy Minister Donmez announced long-term contracts with Russia for gas supplies

Russia and Turkey have entered into long-term gas supply contracts, which take into account prices and volumes. This was announced by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the country Fatih Donmez in an interview on TV channel TV net.

He noted that Russia is one of the main transit countries for Turkey, supplying about 44 percent of gas to the country. The minister did not disclose the prices at which Ankara receives energy from Russia, specifying that they “take into account world prices and volumes.”

Donmez also stressed that Turkey has not joined the sanctions policy against Russia and, thanks to this, “today is not looking for alternative sources of gas supplies.”

Bloomberg reported in December that Turkey plans to seek a 25% discount on gas from Russia. According to the sources of the agency, Ankara wants the discount to apply not only to payments for the next year, but, retrospectively, also to part of the calculations for the current year.