Turkish Defense Minister Akar: 184 terrorists neutralized in two days of operation in Syria and Iraq

The Turkish Armed Forces (AF) neutralized 184 terrorists in two days of Operation Claw-Sword in Syria and Iraq. Such data was announced by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. His words leads Turkish military department.

“From the beginning of the Claw-Sword operation to the present day, 184 terrorists have been eliminated by aviation and fire support. We estimate that this figure will continue to rise,” the statement said.

The head of the Defense Ministry stressed that Ankara will carry out the operation “until the last terrorist is destroyed.”

Earlier it became known that Turkish artillery fired at the positions of the Kurdish “Forces of Democratic Syria” (SDF) in the border sector of Amuda in the north of the Syrian province of Al-Hasakah. It is reported about the dead and wounded among local residents, their number is being specified. Prior to this, Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters attacked Kurdish formations in the Kobani region in the north of the Syrian province of Aleppo.

Ankara’s plans to conduct another special operation against the combat formations of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in northern Syria were reported on November 15. It was a response to the terrorist attack in Istanbul on November 13, in which Ankara blames the Syrian Kurds.