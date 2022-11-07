Turkey called the visit of the Prime Minister of Sweden a historic opportunity for its membership in NATO
Swedish Prime Minister Olof Kristersson’s visit to Ankara can be seen as a “historic opportunity” for the country’s NATO membership. Fahrettin Altun, head of the Turkish Presidential Administration’s Communications Department, stated this. RIA News.
The head of the Swedish Cabinet will arrive in Turkey on an official visit on November 7-8.
