D.he United States is sending two warships into the Black Sea, according to Turkish sources. Turkey was informed of the passage through the Bosphorus Strait 15 days ago via diplomatic channels, a spokeswoman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry told the German Press Agency on Friday. The ships were supposed to stay in the Black Sea until May 4th. The exact date of the planned passage was not initially clear.

According to the Treaty of Montreux, Turkey has sovereignty over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits, which connect the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. Merchant ships of all countries have free passage in peacetime. There are restrictions on naval vessels.

At first it was not known whether the action was linked to the renewed escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. American President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki recently said the United States was “increasingly concerned about the recently escalating Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine.” There are now more Russian soldiers on the Russian border with Ukraine than there has been since 2014. In addition, five Ukrainian soldiers were killed this week alone. “These are all very worrying signs,” said Psaki.

Cossack threatens Russian intervention

On Thursday Dmitrij Kosak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration and President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine representative, threatened Russian intervention to “protect” Russian citizens in the Moscow-dominated “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk. Against the background of a Russian march on the border with Ukraine and on the annexed Crimea, Kosak in Moscow described the government in Kiev as “children with matches”. Everything now depends on “the extent of the fire. If there is Srebrenica there, as our President says, we will be visibly forced to step in to protect it. “

Since 2019, despite Ukrainian and international protests, Moscow has issued hundreds of thousands of Russian passports to residents of the “People’s Republics”. In the same year, Putin suggested that residents of the “People’s Republics” could be massacred like around 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995 if Kiev regained control of the territories without giving any guarantees. There is no evidence whatsoever for such massacre plans; on the other hand, there are historical precedents for the offensive “protection” of Russian citizens in neighboring countries.

The then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev argued this way at the end of February 2014 immediately before the invasion of Crimea. Also, when Russian troops marched into Georgia in August 2008, Medvedev, at that time as president, justified this with an obligation “to protect the life and dignity of Russian citizens, wherever they may be”. In previous years, Russia had issued passports to residents of the two Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Putin’s Ukraine man Kosak also warned Kiev against “beginning military action – this is the beginning of the end of Ukraine”. He also warned Ukraine against joining NATO, as President Volodymyr Selenskyj is aiming for. Such an accession would, according to Kosak, be “the beginning of the break-up of Ukraine”. However, the country’s accession to NATO is not on the agenda, not even a so-called Membership Action Plan. Nonetheless, the Russian Foreign Ministry repeated Cossacks’ threats on Friday.