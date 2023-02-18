February 18, 2023 17:56

Yunus Sezer, head of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, said today, Saturday, that the number of victims of the earthquake, which occurred last Monday, has risen to 40,642.

This comes as rescuers pulled out, earlier today, three people alive in Hatay, 12 days after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 45,000 people in the two countries.

The earthquake measured 7.8 degrees on the Richter scale, making it the most serious natural disaster the region has witnessed in centuries.

Relief teams found survivors throughout the week despite being stuck under the rubble for a long time in very cold weather. But the number of people pulled out alive has decreased in recent days.

Among the victims was former Ghanaian international soccer player Christian Atsu, whose coach confirmed Saturday that his body was found under a collapsed building in the city of Antioch.

And the Anadolu news agency published pictures of rescue workers putting a man and a woman on stretchers after spending 296 hours with a child under the rubble in Antakya.

Source: agencies