The Turkish authorities announced the resumption of negotiations with the United States on the F-35 fifth generation fighter program. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Ismail Demir, head of Turkey’s defense industry, Ankara received a letter from Washington intending to solve the problem with the production of the F-35.

“We have already said that no country can be unilaterally excluded from the F-35 program. And the last letter from the United States confirmed that we were right, ”the official said.

Earlier in April, it became known that the United States banned Turkey from producing F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. The United States terminated the 2007 joint memorandum and re-signed it with the remaining program participants: the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada, and Norway.