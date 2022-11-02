Turkish Defense Minister Akar informed Shoigu about Kyiv’s position on the implementation of the grain deal

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar informed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about Kyiv’s position regarding the implementation of the grain deal. His words lead Milliyet.

“We are meeting with ministers from both sides to resolve emerging issues. Last night we spoke with Mr. Shoigu on the phone. He had concerns, we accepted his concerns,” he said.

According to him, the Turkish authorities also held talks with Ukrainian ministers. As a result of the talks, Akar stated that there are no reasons to worry about the security of the grain corridor, while the parties expect the situation to normalize.

“The agreement shows that all problems can be solved through cooperation and dialogue and that the initiative to ship grain, which is a purely humanitarian activity, should be kept separate from the conditions of the conflict. From here, I would like to repeat our insistent call to all parties to sit down again at the negotiating table,” he concluded.

Earlier, Moscow suspended its participation in a deal to export Ukrainian agricultural products across the Black Sea. This step was taken in connection with the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the courts with the help of drones.