The restoration of air traffic between Russia and Turkey is not expected until at least July, the further development of the situation depends more on the political situation than on the coronavirus infection. Such a forecast with reference to the columnist of the Cumhuriyet edition Jale Ozgentyurka is given by the Turprom portal.

The businessman believes that the ban on rest has become a “punitive” measure due not so much to the epidemic as to the political and economic situation in the republic: according to him, the Turkish government “got stuck in foreign policy”, which led to the fact that “mismanagement and the epidemic has hit the economy. ” Ozgenturk stressed that his point of view is supported by Russian business colleagues.

“The decision to ban Turkey was made after it became known about the sale of UAVs by Turkey to Ukraine. Moreover, the government has warned Russian business not to “plan” anything on tours to Turkey in June, despite the increased demand for Russian tourists, “the newspaper’s columnist noted. He suggested that tourists from Russia, Great Britain and Germany will not be able to appear at Turkish resorts until July.

Ozgentiurk believes that due to the actions of the authorities, the country will not be able to return to its usual income from tourism, which is about $ 30 billion. “Vaccinations in Turkey have not been crowned with success, and there is no clarification in the political crisis either. Turkey cannot pursue the policy it wants due to the fact that the economy has become weak, ”he explained.

At the same time, he noted that for the Turkish side, the situation with tourism may worsen for a number of reasons. He mentioned that Russia has opened charter flights to alternative destinations in the face of Greece and the UAE, and it has something to offer its citizens. In addition, in the near future, full-fledged opening of flights to Egyptian resorts is expected.

Earlier it was reported that Russia will launch a new online form of complaints about the overpriced accommodation in domestic hotels. The Federal Tourism Agency noted that in general, the tourism sector has responsibly approached the preparation for the upcoming holiday season, but there are some objects that inflate the prices for accommodation.