Hürriyet: Turkey will support Sweden's NATO membership if US approves one deal

Turkey is ready to support Sweden's membership in NATO if the United States keeps its promise to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. The publication writes about this Hürriyet with reference to sources.

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the United States was sending F-16 fighter jets to Greece, but at the same time refused to supply them to Turkey, despite the fact that Ankara paid for them.

“Turkey is inclined to support NATO expansion and Swedish membership if the US keeps its promise on the F-16. There are rumors that after the question of membership of Finland and Sweden came up on the agenda, positive results were achieved behind the scenes,” the article says.

According to the authors of the material, the “secret embargo” on arms supplies imposed against Turkey by some countries has been lifted.