Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced Ankara’s readiness to return fire on the supporters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in the event of an attack on the Turkish military.

According to TASSAccording to the Turkish Minister of War, if an attack is made on the Turkish Armed Forces in Libya, the attackers will no longer be able to hide.

Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Haftar earlier demanded that Turkey leave the country, noting that otherwise the Turkish military “will feel the power of weapons.”

It should be noted that the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Faiz Sarraj applied to Turkey for military assistance last year. At the same time, he is opposed by a temporary cabinet, supported by parliament and the LNA. Currently, the opposing camps in the Libyan executive branch maintain a truce and do not conduct any large-scale hostilities.

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a “travel agent for jihadists.” The head of the department stressed that Ankara uses migrants as a political tool, “transporting jihadists from Libya to the Caucasus, and creating threats to peace and stability in the region.”